Feedback Management System is one of the best features from Salesla for Amazon sellers. Check out more on salesla.com. I will share shots from the products afterwards.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻 Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖