Ecom Uprise - Logo Design

Here's the logo we developed for Ecom Uprise, an E-commerce Consulting Company based in London.

After brainstorming several concepts, this direction was my favorite due to it's simplicity while conveying the message in a beautiful way - E + U + Upwards Arrow ↗

