Wisecraft

Ecom Uprise - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Ecom Uprise - Logo Design illustration for sale unused buy grid layout design logo brand identity identity designer logomark lettermark smart mark growth ecommerce app negative space typography logotype designer logo design identity arrow branding brand
Here's the logo we developed for Ecom Uprise, an E-commerce Consulting Company based in London.

After brainstorming several concepts, this direction was my favorite due to it's simplicity while conveying the message in a beautiful way - E + U + Upwards Arrow ↗

Press 💙if you see the letters E and U!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Rebound of
Ecom Uprise - Logo Grid
