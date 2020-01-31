Rido App UI Kit II

Trending designs to inspire you
Rido is a highly customizable and well-organized ride-sharing app UI Kit. You can create Ride sharing, bike sharing Apps using rido app UI kit . The template is specially designed keeping the needs of users in mind. This XD file is fully layered and is well organized by layer name. Free Sf Pro font used.
