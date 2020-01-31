Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
Rido App UI Kit II

Anton Tkachev
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Rido App UI Kit

Good for sale
Rido App UI Kit
Rido App UI Kit

Good for sale
Rido App UI Kit

Rido is a highly customizable and well-organized ride-sharing app UI Kit. You can create Ride sharing, bike sharing Apps using rido app UI kit . The template is specially designed keeping the needs of users in mind. This XD file is fully layered and is well organized by layer name. Free Sf Pro font used.

Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
    Like