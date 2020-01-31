Alex Koin ✌

Brand identity and logo Berlogus

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand identity and logo Berlogus interior print design editorial design minimal design identity design identity brand design visual design minimalism logotype logo branding design brand identity branding brand
Brand identity and logo Berlogus interior print design editorial design minimal design identity design identity brand design visual design minimalism logotype logo branding design brand identity branding brand
Brand identity and logo Berlogus interior print design editorial design minimal design identity design identity brand design visual design minimalism logotype logo branding design brand identity branding brand
Brand identity and logo Berlogus interior print design editorial design minimal design identity design identity brand design visual design minimalism logotype logo branding design brand identity branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Без-имени-1.jpg
  2. Berlogus_all_05.jpg
  3. Berlogus_all_07.jpg
  4. Berlogus_all_05333.jpg

Full on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91348165/Visual-Identity-Berlogus

Berlogus performs repair work and also equips flat, apartments and houses with furniture, the equipment and necessary goods up to full readiness for accommodation.


Let's connect on instagram, behance, facebook

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
— Simple and clear solutions for business
Hire Me

More by Alex Koin ✌

View profile
    • Like