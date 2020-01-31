Overwatch - Heroes app concept design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Back from the weekend, I want to show you my Overwatch heroes app design. Sometimes I play Blizzard games with my friends, so I decided to make this concept.
I decided to add unusual horizontal scroll for the heroes, I also used the main colors of the game for easier perception. After going to the hero’s page, you can see all abilities with a description and also watch a video guide.
I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!
Press "L" on your keyboard to show me your appreciation and follow me if you don't want to miss upcoming works :)
I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com
Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram