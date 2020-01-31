Dmitry Kiiashko

Overwatch - Heroes app concept design

Overwatch - Heroes app concept design figma mobile ui mobile app design ios slider heroes overwatch games app design mobile design mobile app mobile app esport esports game uiux ux ui design
Back from the weekend, I want to show you my Overwatch heroes app design. Sometimes I play Blizzard games with my friends, so I decided to make this concept.

I decided to add unusual horizontal scroll for the heroes, I also used the main colors of the game for easier perception. After going to the hero’s page, you can see all abilities with a description and also watch a video guide.

I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!

