Overwatch - Heroes app concept design

Back from the weekend, I want to show you my Overwatch heroes app design. Sometimes I play Blizzard games with my friends, so I decided to make this concept.

I decided to add unusual horizontal scroll for the heroes, I also used the main colors of the game for easier perception. After going to the hero’s page, you can see all abilities with a description and also watch a video guide.

I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!

