VAREP 2020 Policy Conference Program Cover

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I saw a typography Design from another artist that sparked my curiosity for using images inside of the typography and then having elements of the image breaking out of the type. The theme of this program has to do with Washington D.C. and Capitol Hill, so I chose images of landmarks in Washington D.C. I took this typographic treatment and used the type as a prominent element in the cover design that not only states the name of the company but also the location of the conference.