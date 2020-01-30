Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lionhearted Studio

VAREP 2020 Policy Conference Program Cover

Lionhearted Studio
Lionhearted Studio
  • Save
VAREP 2020 Policy Conference Program Cover non-profit california magazine cover typography art image manipulation cover artwork cover design cover art typography design lionhearted studio
Download color palette

I saw a typography Design from another artist that sparked my curiosity for using images inside of the typography and then having elements of the image breaking out of the type. The theme of this program has to do with Washington D.C. and Capitol Hill, so I chose images of landmarks in Washington D.C. I took this typographic treatment and used the type as a prominent element in the cover design that not only states the name of the company but also the location of the conference.

Lionhearted Studio
Lionhearted Studio

More by Lionhearted Studio

View profile
    • Like