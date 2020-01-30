Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Freebie! Hoodie Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Freebie! Hoodie Mockup
Freebie! Hoodie Mockup

Freebie! Hoodie Mockup

FREE DOWNLOAD on rebrandy.net

Product includes:
• 2 psd with hoodie (front and back view);
• video-tutorial;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• hoodie and hood (inner and outer parts) design;
• metal rings and string color;
• on/off the hanger;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
