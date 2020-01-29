Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Branding

Happy Branding hope heart children design iconography geometric costa rica mark identity logo icon logotype branding
This icon was designed for an organization helping adoptive parents with legal and psychological matters.

The icon of the rainbow signifies hope and optimism.

We love how in logo design sometimes the simplest forms are the ones that cause the biggest visual impact.

