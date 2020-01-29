Zuzanna Cwiakala

Construction site app 👷

Zuzanna Cwiakala
Zuzanna Cwiakala
Hire Me
  • Save
Construction site app 👷 calendar neumorphic signup application onboarding mobile app uxdesign ux ui design
Construction site app 👷 calendar neumorphic signup application onboarding mobile app uxdesign ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. Frame 7.png

Couple of screens from my recent app, that I've been working on. Mobile app for construction site management 👷

P.S. My first neumorphic design 😊 Second shot, is a flat version of the app (especially for those, who don't really enjoy the neumorphic style ;))

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2020
Zuzanna Cwiakala
Zuzanna Cwiakala
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zuzanna Cwiakala

View profile
    • Like