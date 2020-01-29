Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Brand Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Brand Design design logo negative space lettermark smart mark typography identity designer brand sunset tokyo olympic games mount fuji mountain logotype designer logomark google negative space logo a letter branding brand identity
Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Brand Design design logo negative space lettermark smart mark typography identity designer brand sunset tokyo olympic games mount fuji mountain logotype designer logomark google negative space logo a letter branding brand identity
Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Brand Design design logo negative space lettermark smart mark typography identity designer brand sunset tokyo olympic games mount fuji mountain logotype designer logomark google negative space logo a letter branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. 1-DRIB.jpg
  2. 3-drib.jpg
  3. 2-drib.jpg

Here's the logo and part of the brand identity for Google's upcoming event - Asia Pacific Communications Offsite 2020 - where it will be decided what campaigns they will do on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 🇯🇵

I decided to take inspiration on their G lettermark as well as on the colors to create a mix between people meeting up and Mount Fuji with the red sun behind it. If you look with enough attention, you may also see the letter A on the logomark 🌅

Press 💙if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Google-APAC-Flag.jpg
700 KB
Download
F9ef55c95d3ef11fe2ec828fb7ea84f3
Rebound of
Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like