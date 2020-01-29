SaaS Dashboard App Starter Kit VI

Trending designs to inspire you
This kit was designed to speed up your creative process with 50 meticulously crafted templates for both web and mobile applications.
Kickstart your design process for a wide variety of apps such as calendar, analytics, virtual assistant, file manager, chat, maps, project management, contacts and much more!
This kit will be updated frequently and the price will go up after every update. Lock in your $28 by purchasing now, this price includes free updates forever.
Have any feedback or requests? Let us know in the comments
Available exclusively for the latest versions of Sketch and Figma
