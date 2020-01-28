himanshu Rawat

Task Management App

Task Management App ui design ux design concept design simple clean design minimal card view list view team work category project management mobile app task management task list
Hello Dribbblers, here is an app for managing task and teams.
We can create task and assign it to respective team who will work on it.
