Chinese New Year 2020

Raquel Pimentel for TELENIMA
Chinese New Year officially begins on January 25th, 2020, and ends on February 4th. The Year of the Metal Rat comes right after the Year of the Earth Pig (2019) and before the Year of the Metal Ox (2021). In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus.

Food is one of the things that the Chinese take the most pride in. The TELENIMA Team was invited to the New Year’s Eve dinner (年夜饭) in Lisbon, Portugal. This photograph was taken at this time. Graphic content by TELENIMA Digital Department (eTELENIMA).

