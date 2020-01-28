hamam zai

Medical Dashboard - Patients

hamam zai
hamam zai
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical Dashboard - Patients track card list health header app doctor ux ui icon illustration clean design dashboard
Medical Dashboard - Patients track card list health header app doctor ux ui icon illustration clean design dashboard
Medical Dashboard - Patients track card list health header app doctor ux ui icon illustration clean design dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_Medical Dashboard_Patients_by Hamam zai.png
  2. Attachment_Dribbble_Medical Dashboard_Patients cards_by Hamam zai.png
  3. Attachment_Dribbble_Medical Dashboard_Patients lists_by Hamam zai.png

Hello, dribbblers! 👊

Medical Dashboard for Doctor

You're awesome and your feedback always keeps me motivated to practice and create more stuff!
Press "L" to support me ❤

Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2020
hamam zai
hamam zai
Design beautiful interface, to create delightful experience
Hire Me

More by hamam zai

View profile
    • Like