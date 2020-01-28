Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pet Adoption App
Pets provide companionship and everlasting love. Our main duty is to give the same love and care in return!

With this thought in mind, we came up with a concept for an app that allows us to adopt homeless pets and find forever homes for them.

A few main details:

🐶 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display pet categories using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and pick categories they’re interested in.

🐈 We wanted to represent love, empathy, and high energy through every single part of UI. To evoke these feelings, we picked yellow as the secondary color and made round-cornered buttons and images.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

