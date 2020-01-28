Pet Adoption App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Pets provide companionship and everlasting love. Our main duty is to give the same love and care in return!
With this thought in mind, we came up with a concept for an app that allows us to adopt homeless pets and find forever homes for them.
A few main details:
🐶 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display pet categories using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and pick categories they’re interested in.
🐈 We wanted to represent love, empathy, and high energy through every single part of UI. To evoke these feelings, we picked yellow as the secondary color and made round-cornered buttons and images.
Press L if you like this design and feel free to share your thoughts!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook