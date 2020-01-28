Pet Adoption App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Pets provide companionship and everlasting love. Our main duty is to give the same love and care in return!

With this thought in mind, we came up with a concept for an app that allows us to adopt homeless pets and find forever homes for them.

A few main details:

🐶 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display pet categories using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and pick categories they’re interested in.

🐈 We wanted to represent love, empathy, and high energy through every single part of UI. To evoke these feelings, we picked yellow as the secondary color and made round-cornered buttons and images.

Press L if you like this design and feel free to share your thoughts!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook