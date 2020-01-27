Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design | ROBUST

Logo Design | ROBUST illustrator visual identity print design print iceland wifi stationary business card logo design logodesign brand branding
Logo for Icelandic WiFi solutions company, which specializes in network connection for Hotels, Restaurants and Bars.

This is the final outcome of the logo for the client. The previous version was created when they called themselves "Reitur" (see rebound).

Later they changed the name to "Robust Netlausnir" (Robust WiFi Solutions).

Reitur
Rebound of
Logo Design | WiFi Company: REITUR
By Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
