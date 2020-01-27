Logo Design | ROBUST

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo for Icelandic WiFi solutions company, which specializes in network connection for Hotels, Restaurants and Bars.
This is the final outcome of the logo for the client. The previous version was created when they called themselves "Reitur" (see rebound).
Later they changed the name to "Robust Netlausnir" (Robust WiFi Solutions).