E-learning chat-bot service

E-learning chat-bot service graphic mobileapp iosapp design interface app ui ux e-learning
🤖 We want to share with you our new project, this is a chatbot for the website that helps with learning English.

We are all accustomed to the fact that a chatbot is just correspondence with a non-existent person, but we created a chart where you can take tests to improve your English skills.

📘You are provided with three small texts, you record a voice message and you can see your result. Isn't it great? Everything is quick, easy and most importantly convenient.

Posted on Jan 27, 2020
