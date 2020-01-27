Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gytis Jonaitis
Flair Digital

KOBE

Gytis Jonaitis
Flair Digital
Gytis Jonaitis for Flair Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
KOBE legend los angeles lakers basketball nba black mamba kobe bryant vector illustration vectorart minimal clean design flat illustration design exploration character design characterdesign adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Hi Everyone,

There was just something about Him that made you want to do better in every aspect in life. Here’s a tribute illustration to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant...

Flair Digital | Instagram | Behance

Flair Digital
Flair Digital
Full-Cycle Product Development. With Flair.
Hire Us

More by Flair Digital

View profile
    • Like