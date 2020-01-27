Cyndee Wilson

Motivation - Dealines

Motivation - Dealines
Sometimes, I just have to just design for me! Whether it is inspirational words found or my own words, I will complete a design, print it, and have it to reflect on as I am working. They usually motivate me to keep moving forward!

Posted on Jan 27, 2020
