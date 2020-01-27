Cyndee Wilson

Typography Woman

Typography Woman branding typography vector crgraphix.com design
This is a piece I designed years ago when my Mom was still alive. She was the inspiration for this piece. She challenged me to take a photo of her choice and duplicate it with what my company offers in text. She loved the outcome and I used it to market my business.

Posted on Jan 27, 2020
