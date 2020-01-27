Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Logo Grid

Recently i got contacted by Google to create a logo for their upcoming event - Asia Pacific Communications Offsite 2020 - where it will be decided what campaigns they will do on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 🇯🇵

I decided to take inspiration on their G lettermark as well as on the colors to create a mix between people meeting up and Mount Fuji with the red sun behind it 🌅

What's your thoughts on it? 🗻

