Google APAC Comms Offsite 2020 - Logo Grid

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently i got contacted by Google to create a logo for their upcoming event - Asia Pacific Communications Offsite 2020 - where it will be decided what campaigns they will do on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 🇯🇵
I decided to take inspiration on their G lettermark as well as on the colors to create a mix between people meeting up and Mount Fuji with the red sun behind it 🌅
What's your thoughts on it? 🗻
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com