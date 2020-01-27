Soul+A Website | Photographers Page Animation

Hi Friends🤘🏻

Today I'm starting to work on an e-commerce project that is called Soul+A. This is the first page, the page of the photographer.

What do you think of this design? Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Press “L” if you like it

Want something like that? Write me on

📩 vanyagorbunovv@gmail.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook