Neonidas

Neonidas vector typography handwritten font design display typeface font family font
Light of happiness often comes in the form of neon lights. Be free to feel joyous, move your body to party, give your brightest smile to everyone you meet. Use this font to share that sparks of happiness within you, for this font looks amazing for packaging, business card, invitation, posters, labels, and any kind of design. Get this font now.

Get this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/neonidas/ref/235567/

Posted on Jan 27, 2020
