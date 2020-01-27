Content Marketing Trends 2020 - Infographic

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone 👋,
New Infography design: 15 Content Marketing Trends 2020
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Live link: https://growfusely.com/blog/content-marketing-trends-you-should-watch-out-for-this-year/
Check out full Design: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91301877/Content-Marketing-Trends
Spread your love by clicking “L”
Follow me on:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/Jay_1810
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rats.Jai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jay_1810