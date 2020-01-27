Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luke

Brisk Walking

Luke
Luke
Brisk Walking loop gif bouncy smooth glasses clothes shoes fast cycle cartoon after design illustration walk character animation 2d
I've been preoccupied with game development, but wanted to jump back into animation for a bit.

For this one I went with an 8-frame cycle, and experimented with the aesthetic, as I normally just go with flat design. My intention was to add background elements, but decided against it after a test or two.

Website | Twitter | Youtube

Luke
Luke
Animator & Illustrator
