Dangerous Science!

This guy and the super-smart idea of injecting a mix of DNA into himself was the main protagonist of my Skillshare class 'Design a dynamic wallpaper for Mac OS'.
It follows a creative process to design a small (visual) story and transform it into a dynamic wallpaper.
In addition, the class offers a free app called Vespre, specifically designed for the class and that will allow you to compile your wallpaper in a .heic file.
Give it a try! (Green button)
You can also buy the resulting wallpaper on Gumroad for +1$.