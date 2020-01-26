Dangerous Science!

This guy and the super-smart idea of injecting a mix of DNA into himself was the main protagonist of my Skillshare class 'Design a dynamic wallpaper for Mac OS'.

It follows a creative process to design a small (visual) story and transform it into a dynamic wallpaper.

In addition, the class offers a free app called Vespre, specifically designed for the class and that will allow you to compile your wallpaper in a .heic file.

Give it a try! (Green button)

You can also buy the resulting wallpaper on Gumroad for +1$.