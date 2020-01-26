Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kuldeep Singh

Login screen - Prototype

Kuldeep Singh
Kuldeep Singh
  • Save
Login screen - Prototype design sign up sign in flat design account interface webapp typogaphy creative design user experience web design register form prototype illustraion ux design ui login
Download color palette

This is the recent project that I have done. I take care of such things like log in or Sign Up, it should be simple and clear for Users.

Kuldeep Singh
Kuldeep Singh

More by Kuldeep Singh

View profile
    • Like