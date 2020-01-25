James Moses ⚡

DataIT Landing Page

James Moses ⚡
James Moses ⚡
  • Save
DataIT Landing Page illustration logo website design digital illustration brand design digitalagency minimalist branding adobexd ui ux uidesign website
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
checkout UI Design.
Datait, an online Digital agency, passionate about solving Problem Digitally.
what do you think?
Do you think our creative design can motivate you to start using their service?

Drop an L, if love it

----------------------------------
Email me: jamesmosesofficial@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/realmosesjames
for your gigs

James Moses ⚡
James Moses ⚡

More by James Moses ⚡

View profile
    • Like