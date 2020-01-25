Exploration UI/UX Workshop Schedule App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! 😃
This is my personal project for designing workshop schedule iOS App
This application is to ease you to find workshop schedules in your city. Improve your skills by joining workshops with expert mentors.
Share knowledge with people who have the same passion as you.
I would greatly appreciate your feedback.
Full review : https://www.behance.net/by-syafii