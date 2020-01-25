Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Syafii ✪

#Exploration UI/UX Workshop Schedule App

#Exploration UI/UX Workshop Schedule App icon minimal design illustration mobile app ux ui
Hi everyone! 😃
This is my personal project for designing workshop schedule iOS App

This application is to ease you to find workshop schedules in your city. Improve your skills by joining workshops with expert mentors.
Share knowledge with people who have the same passion as you.

I would greatly appreciate your feedback.

Full review : https://www.behance.net/by-syafii

Posted on Jan 25, 2020
