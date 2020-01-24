NAM Design

Desktop Music App

NAM Design
NAM Design
  • Save
Desktop Music App desktop design music app design music design ui designer neomorphism ui neumorphism desktop app music app ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is Desktop Music App UI exploration we've been working on recently.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like 💜 it :)
Thank you!!
----------
Let's collaborate and create an awesome product!
Connect with us: itsmeuxiudesign@gmail.com

Instagram | Youtube | Shop at Gumroad

NAM Design
NAM Design

More by NAM Design

View profile
    • Like