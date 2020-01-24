Michael Dolejš

Ambiente – mobile site

Ambiente – mobile site new interface ux najbrt studio najbrt website design app user interface iphone
https://www.behance.net/gallery/85390147/Ambiente-restaurant-group-website-redesign

Project: Ambiente website redesign
Client: Ambiente
Art director: Bohumil Vašák
Author: Michael Dolejš
Cooperation: manGoweb (development & consultation)
Font: GT America
Year: 2019

–––

Rebound of
Ambiente – app and mobile comparison
Posted on Jan 24, 2020
