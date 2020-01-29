Peter Vaník
SCR design

Restaurant App - Order Animation

Restaurant App - Order Animation order reservation app design restaurant meal food application app ux ui simple modern clean minimal
Hello!

We would like to share with you some screens we created during a visual exploration phase for our client.

Next-generation customers don’t like waiting, and they’re likely to value and come back to places that don’t make them wait.

Our task was to create application for restaurants that reduce the waiting time as much as possible.

First part of the concept is ordering process. The food ordering is only enabled when the table QR code is being scanned. User is able to browse menu items and pick & choose selected food choices and also customize them by adding different sides.

