Cyndee Wilson

NEBA scholarship 03

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
NEBA scholarship 03 flat branding typography vector crgraphix.com design
Download color palette

Client commissioned me to develop and design the Scholarship Application that NEBA established for members to submit for their employee’s continued education. This is an interactive PDF form is easy for the members to fill out and submit. Again, we stayed consistent with the re-designed NEBA look.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like