Andrey Poteryaev

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Postcard

Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev
  • Save
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Postcard knitted winter night snow deer snowman tree postcard merry christmas happy new year 2020 design
Download color palette

In my opinion, it turned out very creatively. 2020!

Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev

More by Andrey Poteryaev

View profile
    • Like