Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cyndee Wilson

Focus Pocus Logo

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Focus Pocus Logo crgraphix.com logo brand identity design branding typography vector design
Download color palette

This is a new solopreneur freelancer who needed a logo for her Virtual Assistance company. She wanted the colors red and silver and wanted a sleek look. We discussed the company and how she decided on the name. She stated “You remember the movie Hocus Pocus and it was magical. I felt Focus Pocus was ideal. Think about it…it takes focus to complete the time consuming tasks that I can accomplish for them and it gives the client more time to focus on growing their business. Magical!”

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like