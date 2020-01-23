Focus Pocus Logo

This is a new solopreneur freelancer who needed a logo for her Virtual Assistance company. She wanted the colors red and silver and wanted a sleek look. We discussed the company and how she decided on the name. She stated “You remember the movie Hocus Pocus and it was magical. I felt Focus Pocus was ideal. Think about it…it takes focus to complete the time consuming tasks that I can accomplish for them and it gives the client more time to focus on growing their business. Magical!”