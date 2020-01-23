Focus Pocus Logo

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a new solopreneur freelancer who needed a logo for her Virtual Assistance company. She wanted the colors red and silver and wanted a sleek look. We discussed the company and how she decided on the name. She stated “You remember the movie Hocus Pocus and it was magical. I felt Focus Pocus was ideal. Think about it…it takes focus to complete the time consuming tasks that I can accomplish for them and it gives the client more time to focus on growing their business. Magical!”