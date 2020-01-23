WWT Brochure

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Client signed up to have a table at a Pet Adoption event and needed a brochure to hand out to potential clients, leave some with the pet rescue organization and to give to clients when meeting them and their pet(s). She started her business 1 month ago and now has a full calendar.