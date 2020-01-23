Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Poteryaev

Big Ben Logo

Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev
  • Save
Big Ben Logo design school english club london illustration logo big ben
Download color palette

Logotype for English club. I practically don't draw logos, but here I decided to make an exception. Made to order

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2020
Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev

More by Andrey Poteryaev

View profile
    • Like