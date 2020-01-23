Discount App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Here’s the design we’ve crafted specially for freebie lovers. With such an app, finding the best money-saving offers is just a matter of a few clicks. Go check it out!
A few details:
💰 To minimize the time spent on searching for offers, we’ve decided to show what’s on-trend first.
💸 We tried to make the design as functional as possible. To help users quickly find their favorite stores, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of ‘breathing’ space.
Press L if you like what we’re doing and share your thoughts in the comments!
Created by Ilya Utkin
