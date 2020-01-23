Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Discount App
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Here’s the design we’ve crafted specially for freebie lovers. With such an app, finding the best money-saving offers is just a matter of a few clicks. Go check it out!

A few details:

💰 To minimize the time spent on searching for offers, we’ve decided to show what’s on-trend first.

💸 We tried to make the design as functional as possible. To help users quickly find their favorite stores, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of ‘breathing’ space.

Created by Ilya Utkin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

