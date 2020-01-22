Sometimes You Just Have To Design For Yourself!!!!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Board for freelance & contract work
Since most of my time is spent designing for clients, there are times I just need to design for me! It gives me a sense of calm and grounding. My talent is marketing design, however, my gift is motivating others…and there are times I need to motivate myself! Hence this design. When I read the words, I cracked up! I knew I needed to put them to a graphic I designed just for me! I get to see this cute piece everyday in my office. I also love the fact I put my logo on the tumbler so it would speak directly to me and my business and yes, I am a coffeeholic! I am confident you all can relate to the words in this piece. Enjoy!