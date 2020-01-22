Cyndee Wilson

Trinity Annual Appeal

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Trinity Annual Appeal brand identity design branding typography vector crgraphix.com design
Download color palette

Client asked me to design her Annual Appeal letter to include a form at the bottom. Since this was going to a Mail House for print, needed to coordinate with Mail House for the merge setting required. Client was very happy with the outcome and notified me that they exceeded their Annual Appeal Goals!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like