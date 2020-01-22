Cyndee Wilson

Trinity Notecard 01

Trinity Notecard 01
Client asked me to design 2 notecards. She wanted them blank so she would personally write messages to the addressee. Cards are 6” x 4” cards. This is the 1st of 2.

Posted on Jan 22, 2020
