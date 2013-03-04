Michela Tannoia

Bifrost Logo Study 2

Michela Tannoia
Michela Tannoia
  • Save
Bifrost Logo Study 2 logo flag london
Download color palette

Study of a new logo for Bifrost, a startup about communication and connection between Japan and United Kingdom

Bifrostlogo
Rebound of
Bifrost logo study
By Michela Tannoia
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2013
Michela Tannoia
Michela Tannoia

More by Michela Tannoia

View profile
    • Like