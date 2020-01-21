Matilde Botelho

Postcard Love

Matilde Botelho
Matilde Botelho
  • Save
Postcard Love photoshop art photoshop manipulation layers image illustration design
Download color palette

The project consists of transforming a feature into a postcard. Here we talk about love.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2020
Matilde Botelho
Matilde Botelho

More by Matilde Botelho

View profile
    • Like