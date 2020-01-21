Alterity homepage

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi guys! Sharing homepage design we did for Alterity.

Their mission is to equip every company, regardless of its size, with the tools and software needed to succeed..
Why Alterity? Because they are different than everyone else in their business: different n projects,in the customer approach, at work, in life and in solutions.

We were responsible for creating the brand identity and the new website.

How do you like the homepage?

Every company has its own story. We know how to design it.
