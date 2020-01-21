Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TA Mission Vision

After the Gala, I was commissioned to design the Trinity Mission | Vision statements on a poster to hang in their headquarter lobby. They loved the community graphic used in other marketing materials and wanted to have it incorporated into the Mission | Vision poster. They named this graphic "Trinity Street"! I so love the fact they feel a personal connection to inspire them to continue the great work that they do!

