Trinity Gala Program

Trinity Gala Program crgraphix.com flat typography vector design
Client did not want the traditional 8-12 page program associated with typical event so the attendees did not have to carry around a booklet, while they were enjoying Food & Beverage for various stations, viewing items for the Secret Auction and most importantly, mingling & networking. Information that needed to be placed was space for a “bidding” number for the Silent Auction (each attendee was assigned a number) needed space to inform about the Silent Auction process, space for Auction Donors and the Trinity Mission statement. After offering different ideas, we decided to produce and design an oversize rack card. Client stated the card totally worked for the event and she will be using our designed method instead of a program booklet in all future events. She also stated that the attendees noticed and positively complemented the designs used for this event.

Posted on Jan 21, 2020
