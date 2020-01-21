Cyndee Wilson

Trinity Gala 2019 Posters

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Trinity Gala 2019 Posters crgraphix.com flat typography vector design
Download color palette

So now onto the Gala Event itself. Client wanted posters designed to place throughout the event space. 1st poster was designed for the honorees who were being celebrated, 2nd poster was designed to recognize the Honorary Committee and the 3rd poster was to recognize the Sponsors of the event.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like