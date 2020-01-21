Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cyndee Wilson

Trinity Invite 2019

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Trinity Invite 2019 crgraphix.com branding typography vector design
Download color palette

This is the bottom of the invitation design shown in the previous shot. These are the Registration and Sponsorship panels, along with the envelopes designed for mailing.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like