Trinity Gala Invite 2019

Trinity Gala Invite 2019 typography vector crgraphix.com design
Trinity held a Celebration/Fundraising event. This next series will be of the marketing materials designed to promote the event. This invite was designed like a trifold brochure. 4 of the panels was information about the event, 1 panel was for Registration to attend the event and the last panel was Sponsor Donation for the event. This image displays the information sections. This is an actual photo of the piece! Not many clients send me the final output of the design. I was so excited to see the final product and felt I actually exceeded my own expectations! Nice!

Posted on Jan 21, 2020
