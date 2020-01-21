New PR Store - Logotype Design

Being passionate about lifting weights, i was very happy when i got contacted by New PR Store, a Crossfit Equipment Store 🏋⁣

For those of you that enjoy fitness as well, you're probable aware of what PR means - Personal Record - that moment when you beat yourself therefore meaning improvement, which this store is all about 💪⁣

That exact feeling of improving yourself is what i aimed to achieve with this logo. It represents a kettlebell with wings through negative space!

The font, in case you are wondering, it's Bunken Tech Sans, with some minor tweaks. Feels strong and pairs really well with the crossfit theme.

