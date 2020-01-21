Wisecraft

New PR Store - Logotype Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
New PR Store - Logotype Design design logo brand identity lettermark smart mark typography identity designer logomark champion workout personal training negative space mark design logotype designer kettlebell wings gym logo fitness branding brand
New PR Store - Logotype Design design logo brand identity lettermark smart mark typography identity designer logomark champion workout personal training negative space mark design logotype designer kettlebell wings gym logo fitness branding brand
Download color palette
  1. New PR Store Drib-01.jpg
  2. New-PR-Store-Drib2.jpg

Being passionate about lifting weights, i was very happy when i got contacted by New PR Store, a Crossfit Equipment Store 🏋⁣

For those of you that enjoy fitness as well, you're probable aware of what PR means - Personal Record - that moment when you beat yourself therefore meaning improvement, which this store is all about 💪⁣

That exact feeling of improving yourself is what i aimed to achieve with this logo. It represents a kettlebell with wings through negative space!

The font, in case you are wondering, it's Bunken Tech Sans, with some minor tweaks. Feels strong and pairs really well with the crossfit theme.

Press 💙if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

New pr store drib 01 4x
Rebound of
New PR Store - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like